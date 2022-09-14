Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) Director Mark Gerard O’dea Buys 300,000 Shares

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) Director Mark Gerard O’dea bought 300,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,311,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,733,196.36.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CVE:PGM opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$8.54 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Monday.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

