PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0013

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $42.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000993 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

