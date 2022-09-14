Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Copart, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Copart in a research report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Copart Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $110.15 on Monday. Copart has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 159.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

