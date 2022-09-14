Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Empire (TSE:EMP) Lifted by Analyst

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Empire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.89 billion.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire Increases Dividend

Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Empire

(Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.