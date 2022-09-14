Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Cut by Wedbush

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $105.72 on Monday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.11. The company has a market capitalization of $165.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

