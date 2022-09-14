Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Decreased by William Blair

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Korn Ferry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $51.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

