Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Freshpet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $159.66.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Freshpet by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Freshpet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Freshpet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.