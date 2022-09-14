Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $29.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.85. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $77.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,074,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,850.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 386,626 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 325,706 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,719.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 229,074 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

