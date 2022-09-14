Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Prudential Financial, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

PRU opened at $95.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.03. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

