Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $35.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.57 EPS.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $745.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $701.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.