Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Altra Industrial Motion’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Down 7.0 %

AIMC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $62.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 40,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

