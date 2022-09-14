Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report released on Monday, September 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of AR opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 3.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.