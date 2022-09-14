Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CarGurus, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CarGurus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CARG. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

CarGurus Trading Down 9.6 %

CARG opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,469,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

