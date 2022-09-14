Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Raised by Analyst

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 3.4 %

CNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CNO opened at $18.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

