Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koppers in a report issued on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

NYSE:KOP opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $468.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.78. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

