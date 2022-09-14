Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Prudential Financial in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 4.0 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE PRU opened at $95.79 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $283,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 318.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,375 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.