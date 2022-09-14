Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Raised by Analyst

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Voya Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.34 on Monday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 54.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 432.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

