Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Skillsoft Corp. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Skillsoft in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Wong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Oppenheimer currently has a “Assumes” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skillsoft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SKIL. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of SKIL opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. Skillsoft has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

