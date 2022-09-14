Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Tecsys Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research note issued on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

TCS has been the subject of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Tecsys from C$47.50 to C$46.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tecsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.75.

TSE:TCS opened at C$29.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$425.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.33. Tecsys has a one year low of C$24.92 and a one year high of C$61.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.15.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.95 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

