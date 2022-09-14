Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Lifted by Analyst

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

FSS opened at $39.22 on Monday. Federal Signal has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 114.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

