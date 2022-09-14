Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $11.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s FY2023 earnings at $13.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.65 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of PRI opened at $127.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.27. Primerica has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $179.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

