Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Lowered by Analyst

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Torrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Torrid alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CURV. Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Torrid Stock Down 13.0 %

NYSE CURV opened at $5.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.35. Torrid has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 34.86% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Torrid during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.