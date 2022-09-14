Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for REV Group, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of REV Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for REV Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for REV Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

REV Group Price Performance

REVG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

REVG opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.31 million, a P/E ratio of 106.10 and a beta of 2.03. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.83%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47,274 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

