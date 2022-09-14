QANplatform Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (QANX)

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One QANplatform coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $22.78 million and approximately $131,997.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QANplatform has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QANplatform Coin Profile

QANplatform’s launch date was May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,181,313,372 coins. The official website for QANplatform is www.qanplatform.com. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QANplatform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

