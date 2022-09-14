QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 636.4% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of USAQ opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. QHSLab has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

