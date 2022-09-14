Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Shares Down 3.1%

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.07. 65 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.59% of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

