QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Hits $0.0155 on Top Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $3,689.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.19 or 0.99996768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,236.15 or 1.00184668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056521 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065196 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

