QUAI DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $72,845.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $122,531.26 and approximately $72,845.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 252.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.81 or 0.01704870 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00820748 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020720 BTC.
About QUAI DAO
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO.
QUAI DAO Coin Trading
