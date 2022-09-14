QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 170.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

