Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Quanterix Trading Down 5.5 %
NASDAQ QTRX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $60.92.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Quanterix by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
