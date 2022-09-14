Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Quanterix Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $60.92.

Insider Transactions at Quanterix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Quanterix news, CEO Masoud Toloue bought 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,133.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director David R. Walt purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,909.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Masoud Toloue purchased 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,133.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,000 and sold 3,097 shares valued at $51,159. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Quanterix by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

