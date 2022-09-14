QuarkChain Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $72.82 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.17 or 0.99996770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,218.87 or 1.00005211 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00056364 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00065103 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

