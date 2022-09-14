R. F. Lafferty Initiates Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Equities research analysts at R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.86.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 16.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of 19.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.57. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of 13.25 and a 12-month high of 57.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.