RAI Finance (SOFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.18 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $26.03 million and $12.18 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 15% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance (SOFI) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance. RAI, the native token for RAI Finance is an essential component of the protocol and employs many functions in the ecosystem. The following utilities reflect the current status of the token that can be subject to change based on future governance proposals. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

