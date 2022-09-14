Raiden Network Token Market Cap Reaches $3.50 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $24,091.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00094284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00067988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00031913 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007790 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.