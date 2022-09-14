Railgun (RAIL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34.69 Million

Railgun (RAIL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Railgun has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Railgun coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003013 BTC on exchanges. Railgun has a market capitalization of $34.69 million and approximately $210,643.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 507.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.95 or 0.02991422 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00828984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020931 BTC.

Railgun Profile

Railgun launched on July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official website is railgun.ch. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project.

Buying and Selling Railgun

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Railgun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Railgun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

