Rain Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Rain Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Rain Therapeutics Price Performance

Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $168.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -1.20.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,741,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 69.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rain Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.