RamenSwap (RAMEN) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded up 46.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, RamenSwap has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. RamenSwap has a market capitalization of $7,470.16 and $32,548.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RamenSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00656336 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00819138 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.
About RamenSwap
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.
Buying and Selling RamenSwap
Receive News & Updates for RamenSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RamenSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.