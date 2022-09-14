Range Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. Virtu Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

VIRT stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

