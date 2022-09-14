Range Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,354 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ONE Gas by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 38,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

