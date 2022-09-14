Range Financial Group LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,053. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $302.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.17.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

