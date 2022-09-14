Range Financial Group LLC Invests $1.68 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 6.6 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $277.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.17 and its 200 day moving average is $301.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

