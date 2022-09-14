Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,150,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,936,000 after buying an additional 573,125 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in OneMain by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 796,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,833,000 after buying an additional 421,020 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 308,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,234,000 after buying an additional 297,650 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Trading Down 6.6 %

OMF stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.60. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $60.38.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OMF. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on OneMain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

