Ravencoin Classic Reaches Market Cap of $977,589.07 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 220.7% higher against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $977,589.07 and $183,309.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,894.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.15 or 0.07972939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00187972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00299157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $149.76 or 0.00752789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00592011 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

