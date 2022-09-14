Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Hits $735.39 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 88.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $735.39 million and approximately $441.25 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 225.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.01606271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002397 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,963.67 or 0.99997728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00831474 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

