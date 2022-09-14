Raydium Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00003043 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $82.08 million and $7.59 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 519.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.16 or 0.03019283 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00827417 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020907 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 134,568,603 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

