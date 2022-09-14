RealFevr (FEVR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Million

RealFevr (FEVR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $28,875.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official website is www.realfevr.com. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.

RealFevr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles.TelegramWhitepaper”

