Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $294.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.75 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 56.18% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 436.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 59,343 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 53,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

