ReddCoin Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.89 million and $39,325.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.