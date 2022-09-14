Redrow (LON:RDW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 510 ($6.16) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,000 ($12.08). Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDW. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.58) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 767 ($9.27).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 476.20 ($5.75) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 587.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 533.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 528.19. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 450.31 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.60 ($8.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 20,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($125,664.57).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

