Reef Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $241.63 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $102.72 million and $241.63 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 42.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 258.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.00 or 0.01736419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00821044 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00168698 BTC.

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 20,014,263,777 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.finance. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/ReefDeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

